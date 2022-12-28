Special flight arranged to transport PM’s brother to Ahmedabad

December 28, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MYSURU

A special flight was arranged to transport Prahlad Modi - brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – and his family members from Mysuru to Ahmedadad, on Wednesday.

Prahlad Modi, his son, daughter-in-law and grandson were being treated at the JSS Hospital in the city for injuries sustained in an accident at Kadakola near Mysuru, on Tuesday. While Modi, his son and daughter-in-law suffered minor bruises, his grandson had a fracture.

Though the doctors had said earlier in the day that Mr. Modi and his family members would be discharged on Thursday, it is speculated that the concern surrounding their mother’s health who is hospitalised in Ahmedabad, may have led to a change in plan. The Minister for Sericulture and Youth Empowerment, K.C. .Narayana Gowda, had arranged for the special flight which was scheduled to depart at around 9 p.m. Mysuru district in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar said further treatment if required, can be availed at Ahmedabad

The doctors treating Mr. Modi and his family members at the JSS Hospital told mediapersons that all of them were cheerful and there was no cause to worry. Mr. Prahlad Modi thanked the authorities including the doctors for the prompt response and said ‘’the incident shows we have a family in Karnataka as well and want to express our gratitude to the people of the State, and politicians of both the ruling and the Opposition party for their kindness.” He also denied that the driver was overspeeding and said ‘’the accident was fated to happen and by God’s grace all of us are safe’’.

Mr. Prahlad Modi said as all of them were wearing seat belts it protected them from any serious injury. ‘’This is a message for motorists to wear seat-belts while driving as it is a safety feature and will protect them in case of any accident’’, he added..