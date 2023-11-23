HamberMenu
Special express trains from Bikaner to clear rush

November 23, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

South Western Railway will run special express trains between Bikaner and Bengaluru for one trip each as per demand to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train No 06566 Bikaner-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Special Express will leave Bikaner at 6.30 p.m. on Saturday and arrive at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 3.15 p.m. on Monday.

Train No 06568 Bikaner-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Special Express will leave Bikaner at 6.30 p.m. on Sunday and arrive at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 3.15 p.m. on Tuesday.

En route, these trains will have stoppages at Nokha, Nagaur, Merta Road, Jodhpur, Luni, Pali Marwar, Marwar, Falna, Pindwara, Abu Road, Palanpur, Mahesana, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vasai Road, Kalyan, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Miraj, Ghatprabha, Belagavi, Dharwad, SSS Hubballi, Haveri, Davangere, Birur, Arsikere and Tumakuru.

These trains will have a composition of one first AC-cum-second AC coach, one AC two-tier coach, one second AC-cum-third AC coach, two AC three-tier coaches, 11 second class sleeper coaches, four general coaches and two second class luggage-cum-brake vans / Divyangjan coaches.

Barmer Express

Similarly, Train No 06522 Barmer-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Special Express will have a service from Barmer on Sunday instead of Friday.

Accordingly, this train will leave Barmer at 10.30 p.m. on Sunday and arrive at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

