Special enrollment drive of young voters on Nov. 22, 23

November 15, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A one-hour special enrolment drive of young voters will be conducted in all colleges across Mysuru district on November 22 and 23. T

Disclosing this after a meeting here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra said the enrolment of young voters in Mysuru district is less as per the ECI and steps have been taken to ensure they do not miss out from the electoral rolls.

A training was held in Mysuru on Tuesday for the principals and nodal officers of the government, private and aided PU and degree colleges under the departments of pre-university education and the collegiate education in this connection.

Mr. Rajendra said the young voters were supposed to register their names in the voters helpline by downloading the app in their mobile phones.

