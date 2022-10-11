Special educators’ seminar at AIISH begins

Mayor Shivakumar inaugurating the seminar at All India Institute of Speech and Hearing in Mysuru on Tuesday. AIISH Director M. Pushpavathi was present. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Participants from five States in Mysuru to learn skills from experts and resource persons

The two-day national seminar on ‘Capacity building and Empowering Special Educators of children with Communication Disorders with Special Reference to NEP-2020’ got off to a start at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) here on Tuesday.

Mayor Shivakumar inaugurated the seminar and lauded the services of the AIISH. He assured all necessary assistance from the Mysuru City Corporation to the institute.

AIISH Director M. Pushpavathi, who presided, said the skills that the special teachers get at AIISH can be utilised in schools in their respective States.

More than 150 special teachers from five States participated in the seminar where experts and resource persons from the field are sharing their thoughts on the subject and interacting with participants in view of the implementation of National Education Policy (2020).

The seminar has been organised for capacity building and empowering the special educators and mainstream teachers to develop their skill in teaching children with special needs in schools. Professionals and students have to upgrade their skills about various classroom strategies based on NEP 2020, according to AIISH.