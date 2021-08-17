Karnataka

Special drive to administer second dose in two districts

Considering the complaints about non-availability of COVID-19 vaccine for those who have taken their first dose and are waiting for the second, the Ballari district administration has planned to launch a four-day COVID-19 vaccination dose-2 drive on Wednesday.

In a media note released here on Monday, the District Health and Family Welfare Officer said that the drive will begin on Wednesday and end on Saturday.

It is noted that those who have taken the first dose of Covaxin vaccine 28 days ago and Covishield 84 days ago are eligible to take their second dose during the drive. The officer appealed to the eligible beneficiaries in Ballari and Vijayanagar districts to approach the nearest public health facilities and take the second dose.


