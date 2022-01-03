Special drive at Kore hospital

Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi inaugurated the special vaccination drive for teenagers at KLE Society’s Prabhakar Kore Hospital in Belagavi on Monday.

She appealed to all young people to take the vaccine, while continuing to observe COVID-19 safety protocol. As many as 80 students who had registered were given the vaccine on the first day.

Society chairman Prabhakar Kore said that children are being given free vaccine. He said that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is being given to those aged between 15 and 18.

He announced that a precautionary third dose will be given to health care workers, frontline workers and citizens aged above 60 with severe health conditions from January 10. There is no need for prior registration and those who wanted the vaccine could walk in and get it, he said.

Medical Director of the hospital M.V. Jali, Principal N.S. Mahanthashetti, Principal of Nursing Sciences Sudha Raddi, Chief Public Relation Officer Shankar Parsannavar and others were present.