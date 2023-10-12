Special Dasara package tours

October 12, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MYSURU

Like every year, this year too, the Mysuru division of KSRTC is operating special package tours to cater to the tourists.

The package tours for Dasara to take tourists to the best of the destinations in and around Mysuru and in the region. The tours have been customised keeping in view tourists’ convenience and interests. They are called “Darshini” tours — Giri Darshini, Jala Darshini, and Deva Darshini.

Giri Darshini, the tour of hills and temple sites, usually covers Bandipur, Gopalaswamy Hills, Biligiri Ranganathaswamy (BR) Hills, Nanjangud, and Chamundi hills, covering a distance of 325 km.

Jala Darshini, a package of waterfalls and nature tourism, covers major waterfalls and wildlife camps in Mysuru and Kodagu districts. The places include the Golden Temple at Bylakuppe, Dubare Elephant camp, Cauvery Nisargadhama, Abbi waterfalls, Raja Seat, and Harangi dam.

In Deva Darshani, tourists will be taken to Talakad, Shivanasamudra, Mudukutore, Somanathapura, and Srirangapatna. The tour covers a distance of 250 km. Such tours in the past have received a good response, and the KSRTC has proposed to continue the tours during this year.

KSRTC will be announcing the fares and the schedules soon. The package tours will originate from and conclude at the sub-urban bus terminus.

