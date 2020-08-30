Special covers honouring sportspersons released

Karnataka Postal Circle, on Saturday, released four special covers honouring Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardees of 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. A special cover on the recently retired Indian cricketer M.S. Dhoni was released.

The special covers of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardees include paralympic athlete Deepa Malik, cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, table tennis player Manika Batra, wrestler Vinesh Phogat among others.

The Khel Ratna special covers were sponsored by the Department of Youth and Empowerment & Sports and the special covers on M.S. Dhoni were sponsored by the Karnataka State Cricket Association. The special covers will be available for sale at the Philatelic Bureaus at the General Post Office, Bengaluru, and Head Post offices at Mysuru, Mangaluru, and Belagavi and at the e-post office at www.indiapost.gov.in.