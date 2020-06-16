Special cover on ‘1,000 India Post ATMs’

The Department of Posts will release a special cover on ‘1000 India Post ATMs’ to commemorate the milestone of 1,000 ATMs of India Post.
The department, via a release, said that under the IT modernisation project, the Department of Posts, Government of India, commissioned its first ATM at Thyagarayanagar in Chennai on February 25, 2014, and the 1,000th ATM will be commissioned at Lunglei, Mizoram, on June 17. During the lockdown period, (between March 31 and May 31, 2020) India Post ATMs supported 14,46,419 transactions for a total value of ₹404.26 crore.
The Special Cover will be released in Bengaluru by Sharda Sampath, Chief Post Master General, Karnataka Circle, and simultaneously at Shillong by Amitabh Kharkwal, CPMG, North East Circle.
