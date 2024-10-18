Special Court questions govt.’s conduct in directing SIT to share all details of probe against MLA   

The Special Court of Sessions for criminal cases against former and present MLAs and MPs has questioned the State government’s conduct in directing the Special Investigating Team (SIT) to submit to it every minute details of the investigation carried out in the criminal cases registered against Muniratna, MLA.

The Court has declined to accept the Special Public Prosecutor’s contention that the government, in its notification of setting up SIT to probe cases against Mr. Muniratna, has asked the probe team to submit details as the “Government is monitoring the investigation to ensure fairness.”

Should maintain neutrality

The submission of the SPP “cannot be appreciated for the reason that though the State government is a party to the criminal case, it [Government] is required to maintain neutrality...” observed Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, the judge of the special court in his September 15 order of granting bail to Mr. Muniratna in the alleged rape case. “The investigation process can be brought to the notice of the higher police authorities, however, it does not mean that the government can interfere with the nature and process of investigation,” the Court observed.

The Court also made it clear that “the jurisdiction of the court cannot be ousted and it is the sacrosanct act of the investigating agency to file the final report to the court.”

‘Several discrepancies’

On the allegations against Mr. Muniratna of repeatedly raping the victim since 2020 at various locations, compelling her to have sexual acts with other persons, recording such acts, and using such videos to threaten her not to disclose the acts, the Court pointed out that there are several discrepancies in the statements made by the complainant victim. Referring to an incident of video recording of nude women with some men in a resort on Chikkaballapur Road, the Court said she had given different statements about the same incident.

The statement given in the present case against Mr. Muniranta in which she is the complainant, is different from her statement in a case of blackmail, lodged by a man against another woman, who is her associate, during 2021-22. The case of blackmail against the woman ended in acquittal as the complainant man had turned hostile due to a compromise deal with the accused woman, the Court noted, while pointing out that these aspects prima facie cast shadow of doubt about the veracity of the complainant.

