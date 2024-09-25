GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MUDA case: Special Court orders probe by Mysuru Lokayukta against CM Siddaramaiah, sets the stage for FIR against him

The Court issued directions to take up the probe under section 156 (3) of CrPC (that gives a magistrate the power to order an investigation into a cognisable offense) and file the investigation report by December 24.

Updated - September 25, 2024 06:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah leaves for the High Court to the verdict on the MUDA case, in Bengaluru, Sept. 24, 2024.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah leaves for the High Court to the verdict on the MUDA case, in Bengaluru, Sept. 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Special Court here on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) ordered a Lokayukta police probe against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case, setting the stage for filing of an FIR against him.

The order of the Special Court Judge, Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, came a day after the High Court upheld the sanction granted by the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah on the allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife B M Parvathi by MUDA.

Siddaramaiah was behind the smoke screen for all benefits flown to his wife from MUDA: Karnataka High Court

Probe on complaint filed by Snehamayi Krishna

The Special Court, exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to former and elected MPs/MLAs, issued the order directing the Lokayukta police in Mysuru to initiate an investigation on the complaint filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna.

The Court issued directions to take up the probe under section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) (that gives a magistrate the power to order an investigation into a cognisable offense) and file the investigation report by December 24.

The HC had also vacated its August 19 interim order directing the Special Court to defer the decision on complaints against the Chief Minister, giving the green signal for ordering a probe.

It had dismissed Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the legality of the Governor's August 16 order granting approval for investigation under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988.

CM reiterates readiness to face investigation

Reacting to the Special Court order, Siddaramaiah reiterated that he was ready to face an investigation. “Already I have said that I am ready to face an investigation. I am not afraid of a probe,” Siddaramaiah told reporters here. “I am ready for a legal fight. I had said this yesterday and I am reiterating it today as well.”

Home Minister G Parameshwara said Lokayukta police is an independent body. “It is not under anyone’s mercy, they will investigate independently.” Parameshwara chose not to directly respond to a question regarding a statement made by Siddaramaiah seeking BJP leader and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa’s resignation during a “similar situation” in the past, and said “let’s see what’s in the order copy.” Meanwhile, the BJP once again demanded Siddaramaiah’s resignation and asked him to cooperate with the probe.

Verdict on MUDA scam is not satisfactory: Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

Opposition steps up demand for resignation

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said: "The CM has said that he is ready for any probe, but has questioned why he should resign. Siddaramaiah seems to have forgotten what he preached as Leader of Opposition to the then Chief Minister Yediyurappa. He had asked Yediyurappa to resign for fair and impartial probe when the accused person is at the helm of affairs."

"The Court might have asked Lokayukta police to probe, but we urge the CM — before he resigns — that he should order the investigation to be handed over to independent agency CBI, for free and impartial probe," he said.

The opposition BJP and JD(S) in Karnataka also sought to step up its demand for Chief Minister’s resignation as they tried to lay siege to his residence. Holding posters, placards and raising slogans, members of BJP Yuva Morcha marched towards “Cauvery” but the police thwarted their attempt, took them into preventive custody and whisked them away in a bus.

Leaders and workers of the JD(S), an NDA partner, headed by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, staged a demonstration at the Freedom Park here before proceeding to “Cauvery” but were stopped by police. Complainant Snehamayi Krishna hailed the Special Court’s order and said, after filing of the FIR, he would appeal to the High Court to hand over the case to CBI.

Published - September 25, 2024 06:00 pm IST

