Special court issues show-cause to IO of Lokayukta police for not conducting fresh probe on bribery plaint against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

In a rare instance, the Special Court of Sessions for Criminal Cases against former and present MPs and MLAs has issued a show-cause notice to the investigation officer (IO) of the Lokayukta police for not conducting a fresh preliminary inquiry against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in an alleged bribery case despite a direction issued by the court in this regard way back in February.

“Issue show-cause notice to the concerned investigating officer and a copy of the same shall be sent to the Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta, for instructing the investigating officer to do the needful in accordance with law,” said Santosh Gajanan Bhat, judge of the special court in the order passed on August 22.

The court noted that the Lokayukta police neither filed a fresh report nor conducted a fresh preliminary investigation in terms of its February 21, 2024, order, in which it had rejected the earlier investigation report and had given six months to submit a fresh report after conducting further probe.

The court had rejected the earlier report as the Lokayukta police had recommended closure of the complaint without conducting any probe but solely based on a statement sent by Mr. Siddaramaiah.

What is the case?

The case pertains to alleged corruption related to his tenure as Chief Minister during 2013-18. The case was registered on a complaint lodged in 2022 by BJP’s N.R. Ramesh, who is a former councillor in Bengaluru.

It was alleged in the complaint that Mr. Siddaramaiah had taken ₹1.3 crore from one L. Vivekananda alias Kings Court Vivek (accused number-2), managing director of Vivek Hotels, Mysuru, in 2014 to show him the favour of appointing him as a steward and member of the managing committee of Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) Ltd., using the power of the State government to nominate members to the BTC’s managing committee. Though Mr. Siddaramaiah had declared ₹1.3 crore as “loan” taken from Mr. Vivekananda, it was, in reality, an illegal gratification in the form of quid pro quo to nominate him to the BTC, it was alleged in the complaint.

The court had sought a fresh preliminary inquiry report to decide whether there exists material to order for registration of a first information report and to take up a detailed investigation.

When the case came up for hearing on August 22, the court noted that there was no representation on behalf of the Lokayukta police initially but later the Special Public Prosecutor sought time to file fresh status report.

However, later an IO appeared and told the court that he was not intimated about the court’s February order to conduct a fresh probe and submit a report. The IO, Thippeswamy H.J., told the court that “due to miscommunication he had not obeyed the orders of this court”.

While ordering the issue of a show-cause notice, the court adjourned the case till September 12 awaiting a fresh status report of investigation.

