Special court issues Letters Rogatory to four counties in illegal mining case against former Minister Janardhana Reddy

March 08, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

A special court in Bengaluru for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases has ordered issue of Letters Rogatory (LR) to four countries — Isle of Man, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — seeking details of a company and its bank transactions in the illegal mining and export case registered against the former Minister G. Janardhana Reddy.

The CBI had requested the special court to issue the LR to get details of GLA Trading International Pvt. Ltd. and its business and financial transactions in relation to sale of illegally extracted ores.

Chandrakala E., the judge of the special court, passed the order on March 4 on four applications filed by the CBI seeking the issue of LR to get necessary details from the competent authorities in these countries.

The CBI has alleged that Mr. Reddy had parked the substantial portion of the amount, which is from part of the proceeds of crime, received from the sale/export of illegally mined ores during 2009–10 in these countries using this company.

The details sought by the CBI also include a certified copy of the statement of account in respect of the company’s bank account in the bank BNP Paribas (Suisse) SA; details of the owners and authorised signatories, real beneficiaries of the company, details of any others bank accounts held, and account numbers.

Relationship with company

Besides, the CBI has also requested details of the relationship of Mr. Reddy and his wife, Lakshmi Aruna, with the company, the real business in which the company was engaged since incorporation, and the genuineness of the directors and shareholders of GLA Trading International Pvt. Ltd..

