Special court directs Bengaluru police to register criminal case against DKS

February 06, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

A special court in the city on Tuesday directed the Bengaluru police to register a criminal case against D.K. Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister and president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, and B.R. Naidu, Head of Social Media, All India Congress Committee-Karnataka, for allegedly creating enmity amongst groups by posting false documents on leaders of BJP on the official social media platforms of the Congress.

The special court of magistrate for trial of the cases against MPs/MLAs in Karnataka passed the order on a private complaint lodged by Yogesndra Hodaghatta, State convenor of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Legal Cell.

“This complaint is referred to Station House Officer of High Grounds Police Station, Bengaluru, under Section 156(3) of Cr.P.C, for investigation. Await report by March 30,” the court has said in its order.

It has been pointed out in the complaint that BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra and other leaders had held State-wide demonstrations by holding placards carrying message “I am also a Karsevak. Arrest me too” to oppose the State government’s action of arresting Srikanth Poojari, a Karsevak in Hubballi in a three-decade-old case.

However, it has been alleged in the complaint that the Indian National Congress (INC)-Karnataka posted images of BJP leaders holding placards containing “morphed, false, fabricated and concocted” statements on INC-K’s Facebook page with an intention to disturb peace, insult and create a hostile scenario towards BJP and its leaders.

