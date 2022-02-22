Special buses to Srisailam from Yadgir

Yadgir division of Kalyan Karnataka Road Transport Corporation is going to operate from February 26 to March 3 special buses from the Central Bus Stands in Shorapur, Shahapur and Yadgir to Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh on account of Mahashivaratri, according to Divisional Controller of Yadgir division M.P. Sri Hari Babu. In a release here on Tuesday, Mr. Hari Babu said that pilgrims can make enquiry about the availability of buses from these bus stands. They can dial Ph: 7760992463 in Yadgir, 7760992464 in Shahapur and 7760992467 in Shorapur for details. They can also call Ph: 7760992458, 7760992449 and 7760992452.