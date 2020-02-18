Special bus services launched toSrisailam for Mahashivaratri

North East Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) Raichur division on Monday launched special bus services to Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh from Raichur, Sindhanur and Lingsugur on account of Mahashivaratri celebrations at Srisailam on Friday.
In a release here on Tuesday, the authorities concerned said that the Raichur division has made transport arrangements for devotees visiting Srisailam, from various parts of the district during the Mahashivatri celebrations.
They have appealed to devotees to make use of the special transport services.
The special buses will be operated between Raichur and Srisailam via Kurnool, between Sindhanur and Srisailam via Adoni and between Lingsugur and Srisailam till February 24, the release added.
