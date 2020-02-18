Karnataka

Special bus services launched toSrisailam for Mahashivaratri

North East Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) Raichur division on Monday launched special bus services to Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh from Raichur, Sindhanur and Lingsugur on account of Mahashivaratri celebrations at Srisailam on Friday.

In a release here on Tuesday, the authorities concerned said that the Raichur division has made transport arrangements for devotees visiting Srisailam, from various parts of the district during the Mahashivatri celebrations.

They have appealed to devotees to make use of the special transport services.

The special buses will be operated between Raichur and Srisailam via Kurnool, between Sindhanur and Srisailam via Adoni and between Lingsugur and Srisailam till February 24, the release added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2020 7:52:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/special-bus-services-launched-tosrisailam-for-mahashivaratri/article30852773.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY