Special Assembly session sought to discuss consequences of floods

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah inspecting crop damaged due to heavy rain and floods at Saradagi village of Jewargi taluk in Kalaburagi district on Monday.

KALABURAGI

27 October 2020 00:50 IST

‘Farmers have lost standing crops and thousands have become homeless’

The former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah has sought the convening of a special Assembly session to discuss the consequences of heavy rain and floods in the State in the last three months.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the life of flood-hit people has come to a grinding halt. Farmers have lost their standing crops and thousands of families in rural areas have become homeless overnight due to heavy rain and floods.

In this case, convening an Assembly session would be appropriate to discuss the problems of the flood victims and the relief measures taken.

He accused the State and the Union governments of not releasing compensation to the flood-affected people. He also pointed out that the victims of last year’s floods have not yet received compensation for their loss.

He criticised Deputy Chief Minister and district in-charge of Kalaburagi Govind Karjol for not visiting the flood-hit villages in the district.

Mr. Karjol has not visited Kalaburagi for the last five months, he said and added that this shows the lackadaisical attitude of the Minister towards the flood victims.

Criticising Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s aerial survey of the flood-affected areas, he said that “through aerial survey, you cannot understand the pain of the affected people. When the flood victims in these districts were waiting to meet the Chief Minister, why did Mr. Yediyurappa not visit a single village and meet the affected people.”

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of showing step-motherly attitude towards the State, he said that Mr. Modi had toured Bihar when that State was grappling with floods and immediately released financial assistance.

But he [Mr. Modi] neither visited Karnataka nor released financial assistance to take up relief measures, he added.

Damage and loss

The initial estimates have put the loss due to heavy rain and floods in the district at ₹ 700 crore — agriculture crop loss estimated to ₹ 100 crore, damage to roads, bridges and check-dams estimated at ₹ 360 crore and damage to houses and government buildings estimated at ₹ 240 crore.

This estimation may go up four times after the actual damage is surveyed, he added. Mr. Siddaramaiah visited Saradagi and Katti Sangavi villages of Jewargi taluk and interacted with the flood victims.

MLAs Ajay Singh, Kaneez Fatima, M.Y. Patil and others were present.