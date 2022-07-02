Speakers at the event

Deputy Commissioner of Davangere Mahanthesh Bilagi, IAS, and Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth, IPS, will be chief guests at the inaugural session of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling session to be held at Bapuji B-School, Bapuji MBA College, Lakeview Campus, SS Layout, Davangere

B.S. Prasad, Principal/Dean, Prof. Of Paediatrics, SS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Davangere, and Principal and Director of Jain Institute of Technology, Davangere, will speak and answer queries on medical sciences and engineering, respectively.

Career consultant of CIGMA Fatha Khan will speak on General Education covering various career options for PU students and Principal of Government PU College, Kumbalur, Davangere, and KEA Nodal Officer R. Ranganath will speak on CET.

Speakers for Ballari

Superintendent of Police of Ballari Saidulu Adavat, IPS, will inaugurate The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling event at Basavarajeshwari Public School and College in Ballari at 9.30 a.m. S.J.V. Mahipal, Chairman of Basavarajeshwari Group of Institutions, Ballari, and Chairman of Shravana Institute of Speech and Hearing, Ballari, H. Raghavendra Prasad, will be guests for the inaugural session.

Veerendrakumar C.M., Professor of obstetrics and gynaecology, VIMS, Ballari, and Y.J. Prithviraj Bhupal, Deputy Director and Trustee of BITM, Ballari, will speak and answer queries on Medical Sciences and Engineering, respectively.

Career counsultant from CIGMA Sandhya Manjunath will speak on General Education covering various career options for the PU students and Head of Mechanical Department, Government Polytechnical College, Ballari, Thakra Naik, will speak on CET.

Local sponsor for the event is Shravana Institute of Speech and Hearing, Ballari.