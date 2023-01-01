Speaker upset with legislators remaining absent during Assembly session

January 01, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Belagavi

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri is upset over the trend of legislators not attending Assembly sessions regularly.

“I am upset about this. It is very sad to see that it is becoming a trend. I have spoken about it several times, but there has been no visible change,’‘ he told journalists in Belagavi recently.

The solution to the problem, according to him, lies in the legislators, society and the media working together. “There is a need for raising the levels of awareness about the duties of the elected representatives. Several times, people from our constituencies call us for festivals, cultural events and other gatherings. They should understand that the prime duty of a legislator is to make laws and participate in Assembly proceedings,’‘ he said.

Earlier, he read out the names of some MLAs who have remained absent without informing him and those who stayed away after informing him. Those who did not inform him include Dinesh Gundu Rao, D.C. Gourishankar, Harish Poonja, M. Krishnappa, Sharat Bacche Gowda, C.S. Puttaraju, Ravindra Srikantaiah, Zamir Ahmed Khan and Anita Kumaraswamy. Those who sent information about their absence to the Speaker’s office are D.C. Tammanna, H.D. Kumaraswamy, G.T. Deve Gowda, S.A. Ramdas and Ravindranath.

The Speaker said that he was not happy about the Assembly not holding an exclusive discussion about issues of North Karnataka. “We planned to do it on the last two days. But that did not happen. In the next Assembly session, we will try to have it in the first week itself,’‘ he said.

However, he found the session to be effective. Overall attendance is 74%. Legislators have participated enthusiastically in all debates and discussions. The nine-day session has functioned for 41.21 hours and discussed 13 Bills. As many as nine of the Bills have been passed. As much as 97% of the planned agenda has been successfully discussed, including answers having been obtained for 146 of the 150 questions,’‘ he said.

Over 20,000 people, most of whom schoolchildren, viewed the session, and this number is higher than the previous one.

Mr. Kageri thanked the district administration and the police for the arrangements made. “Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has developed a software for logistics management and saved resources. No private vehicles were used and all fuel payments were made on a day to day basis,’‘ the Speaker said.

“Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah and Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil have managed the security and law and order situation with advise from seniors and help from colleagues and juniors. Over 5,000 police personnel and officers were on duty. Proper arrangements were made for their stay and transportation,’‘ he said.