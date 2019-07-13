Speaker to decide on date after consulting BJP

While Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday announced on the floor of the Legislative Assembly that he would like to seek a trust vote for his government, Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar has decided to speak to Leader of the Opposition B.S. Yeddyurappa before setting a date for the motion to be moved.

While Janata Dal (Secular) sources said Mr. Kumaraswamy indicated to the Speaker that he would like to move the motion on July 17 during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), Mr. Ramesh Kumar informed him that the decision could be made after consulting the BJP leader. Later, Mr. Ramesh Kumar told The Hindu, “Motion on vote of confidence has to be moved after informing the BJP.”

To wait till Tuesday

On the issue of disqualification proceedings and hearing of rebel legislators who have submitted their resignations, the Speaker said he would wait till Tuesday for the Supreme Court to take action. He had asked three rebel legislators who had tendered their resignations to appear before him on Friday, which was put off following the court hearing.

Incidentally, Mr. Yeddyurappa did not attend the the BAC meeting on Friday afternoon for chalking out the plan for the session.

The BAC discusses call attention notices, question hour, and discussion on Bills, among others, to be taken up during the session. Normally, the floor leaders meet ahead of the session for a discussion to have a smooth conduct of the House.

No notice yet

Meanwhile, the Speaker’s office is yet to receive the notice from the Chief Minister about his intent to move the confidence motion. “A notice for a motion has to be given and the date will be decided after consultation with the Leader of the Opposition. So far, the notice has not reached the Speaker’s office,” sources said. “The confidence motion cannot be taken suo motu after the Chief Minister’s announcement.”

Sources clarified that the BAC need not meet again to decide on the confidence motion and that the Speaker was likely to have a meeting once the notice for the confidence motion from the Chief Minister reaches him.

On the question of whether the whip issued by the Congress and the JD(S) will be applicable to all the legislators, including the rebels, sources in the Speaker’s office said, “Since they are still the members of the House as their resignations have not been accepted yet, the whip will be applicable to them.” Incidentally, on Friday — the first day of the session — all the 16 rebel legislators remained absent.