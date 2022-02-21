Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri on Monday took exception to Opposition Congress members’ slogans against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during the protest seeking resignation of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa for his remarks earlier that the saffron flag could in future fly in place of the tricolour on Red Fort. Mr. Kageri asked Congress members, “Why are you bringing RSS into your protest?” He argued that RSS volunteers are “working for the unity of Hindus and the country’s integration.” He advised Congress to support the RSS in its work if possible but not pass remarks against it.

“If Congress members have differences with the State Government, they should sort it outside the House,” he said.