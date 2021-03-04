Speaker suspends Congress MLA Sangamesh for one week for ‘misconduct’

Legislative Assembly Speaker Visveshwara Hegde Kageri on Thursday suspended Congress member B.K. Sangamesh from the House for a week (till March 12) for his “gross misconduct”.

The decision after the member removed his shirt during the dharna by Congress members in the House opposing a debate on the theme “one nation-one poll" initiated by the Speaker.

As soon as the Speaker started reading his introductory speech on the theme, Congress members trooped into the well of the House and shouted slogans against Mr. Kageri. They demanded postponement of the discussion on the subject for the next session of the Assembly.

The Congress, which gave its consent to the debate during the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the House, had also given names of 19 members to speak on the subject. But at the last minute the Congress members led its leader Siddaramaiah opposed the debate.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa defended the Speaker’s decision to hold the discussion on the matter and said the Congress has been opposing all issues just for the sake of opposition without any substance.

The Speaker turned down the Opposition members’ plea and started reading his speech on the theme. Congress members started slogans alleging that the Speaker was implementing “the RSS agenda”. During the dharna, Mr. Sangamesh removed his shirt and shouted slogans.

The Congress members shouted slogans even after the speech of Mr. Kageri. When they refused to withdraw their protest, the Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

Congress members continued their dharna again when the House reassembled.

Meanwhile, amidst dharna, Mr. Kageri announced that Mr. Sangamesh has been suspended from the House for a week.

Mr. Sangamesh represents Bhadravati constituency in Shivamogga.