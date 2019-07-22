Karnataka

Speaker summons rebel MLAs

They have been asked to appear in his office today

Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar issued a notice on July 18 to the 15 rebel MLAs summoning them to his office at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The notice — issued under Rule 7 of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly (Disqualification of Members on ground of Defection) Rules, 1986 — is based on a petition submitted by Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao seeking disqualification of the rebel MLAs under 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

The notice has been signed by Assembly Secretary M.K. Vishalakshi. It stated that Mr. Siddaramaiah, in his letter to the Speaker on July 18, requested that he (Speaker) take immediate action against the legislators as per 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

“In view of this, the Speaker has ordered to issue emergent notice returnable within three days from today (July 18). Notice is hereby given to you to forward your comments or reply to the said petition within three days. On failure to reply within the stipulated period, the Speaker will be constrained to proceed further on the petition holding that you have no comments/reply to offer,” the notice said.

