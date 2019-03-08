Speaker serves notice on Jadhav

Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar on Thursday issued a notice to Umesh Jadhav seeking clarification for his resignation to the membership of the Legislative Assembly.
The Speaker has asked Dr. Jadhav to appear before him within seven days and explain the reasons for his resignation, sources in the State secretariat said.
The notice is unrelated to the disqualification petition submitted to the Speaker by the Congress Legislature Party leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against Dr. Jadhav, said sources. Dr. Jadhav, a two-time MLA, on Monday last tendered his resignation and joined the BJP on Wednesday.
He attended a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kalaburagi. He represented Chincholi (reserved) in the Assembly and is likely to contest against Congress veteran M. Mallikarjun Kharge in the coming Lok Sabha elections from Kalaburagi.
