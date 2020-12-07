Speaker pulls up govt. over delay in paying social security pension

Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri on Monday pulled up the government over delay in delivering social security pension to beneficiaries.

The issue came up during the government’s reply to a call-attention notice tabled by JD(S) member Ravindra Srikantaiah, who said that elected representatives were flooded with complaints of beneficiaries not getting social security pension regularly.

Replying on behalf of Revenue Minister R. Ashok, Housing Minister V. Somanna explained that reforming the disbursal system had come in the way of regular payments.

Taking exception to this, Mr. Kageri said that it was an indication of how the government’s administrative machinery was not functioning effectively. Improving the system need not mean that there should be delay in providing pension to beneficiaries, he said. Attributing the delay in disbursal of pension to the lacunae in the administrative system, he said it would be an injustice to poor beneficiaries if it was not rectified.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah too had expressed concern over the delay in payment of social security pension.

Responding to this, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said measures would be taken immediately to release money.