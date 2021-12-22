Karnataka

Speaker Kageri frowns upon excise targets

Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri  

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Tuesday directed the Government to desist from setting any targets for sale of liquor in rural areas and stop illegal sale of liquor in villages.

Endorsing the views of Congress member Tukaram, he said people’s lives are more important than excise sales targets. Senior officials who set such sales targets should be made to camp in villages for some time so that they would come to know how their action has created a negative impact.

Mr. Tukaram alleged that even degree college students had become alcoholic in some of the villages in his constituency of Sandur.

However, Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah denied that such targets had been set. He said he would soon hold a meeting of officials in this regard.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2021 2:30:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/speaker-kageri-frowns-upon-excise-targets/article38008410.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY