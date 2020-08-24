Speaker inspects arrangements in Assembly

Bengaluru

24 August 2020 23:48 IST

Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Monday inspected the seating arrangements made for members inside the Assembly hall in the State secretariat.

In the wake of COVID-19 and commencement of the legislature session from September 21, Mr. Kageri instructed the secretariat staff to make proper arrangements to prevent any inconvenience to members of the ruling and Opposition parties.

Fibreglass sheets

Sources said that fibreglass sheets would be installed between seats. to ensure safety of members and smooth conduct of the session. The staff have been told to install all safety measures for the COVID-19 ahead of the commencement of the session on September 21.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources said separate guidelines would be issued for members, mediapersons and other staff for safeguarding their health during the session.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy, Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar and other officials were present.