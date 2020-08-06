Speaker holds meeting on convening legislature session

Option of convening session outside State Secretariat also being explored

As the State legislature session has to be convened before September 23, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Thursday held a meeting with officials on conducting the session by following social distancing norms.

The Speaker said the place for holding the session would be decided by next week after discussions with Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy, Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhakar, and officials of the State legislature.

Mr. Kageri explored options of holding the session outside the State Secretariat in Bengaluru to ensure social distancing in seating arrangements of members and Ministers. The Speaker discussed various steps to be taken during the session to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Kageri told presspersons that he had begun discussions with the State government on holding the legislature session and was also monitoring steps to be taken by Parliament and other State governments for conducting sessions.

Article 174 of the Constitution stipulates that “six months shall not intervene between its last sitting in one session and the date appointed for its first sitting in the next session”.

The principal Opposition, the Congress, has also been demanding that the State legislature session be convened to discuss issues related to handling of COVID-19 by the government, and various amendments made to laws through Ordinances.