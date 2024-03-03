GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Speaker censures prejudice against those speaking another language

March 03, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Speaker U.T. Khader has given a call for linguistic harmony.

Speaker U.T. Khader has given a call for linguistic harmony. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Speaker U.T. Khader has given a call for linguistic harmony.

Speaking at a convention of Karnataka State Government Muslim Employees Association in Belagavi on Sunday, he said that multiple languages in co-existence is essential for a successful society.

“We are all proud of our mother tongue. But we can’t keep ourselves restricted only to that. In today’s competitive world, we have to learn multiple languages and excel in them to be successful,” he said.

He also spoke against the trend of developing prejudices against those speaking another language or hating them for that reason. “We should strive to learn several other languages to know other cultures better and build a harmonious society that relies on trust,” he said.

“All of us should realise that our salvation lies in educating our children. We should strive to provide quality education to our children,” he said.

He urged government employees to work unitedly and without having discriminating against people based on their social or educational status in society.

Association president Mohammad Salim Hanchinamani, leaders Mohammad Rafi Pasha, Syed Ismail Pasha, and others were present.

