January 09, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - BENGALURU

Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri called on former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda in Bengaluru on Monday. The visit is said to be a courtesy call as the veteran leader had some health issues recently. It may be noted that a several political leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, had visited Mr. Gowda a few months ago to enquire about his health.