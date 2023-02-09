ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker appeals to members to attend session

February 09, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

On the eve of the joint session of the State legislature, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Thursday appealed to all the legislators to participate in the proceedings.

Observing that some political parties and members had scheduled their election-related programmes even after the announcement of the session time table, the Speaker expressed concern over the possibility of the members’ attendance declining in the session by remarking that his job may become easy in the wake of members chalking out their programmes.

