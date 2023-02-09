HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Speaker appeals to members to attend session

February 09, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

On the eve of the joint session of the State legislature, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Thursday appealed to all the legislators to participate in the proceedings.

Observing that some political parties and members had scheduled their election-related programmes even after the announcement of the session time table, the Speaker expressed concern over the possibility of the members’ attendance declining in the session by remarking that his job may become easy in the wake of members chalking out their programmes.

Related Topics

Karnataka / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.