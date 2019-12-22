Karnataka

Speaker administers oath to 13 newly elected legislators

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri with the newly elected MLAs after the swearing in at a ceremony at the Vidhana Soudha on Sunday.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri with the newly elected MLAs after the swearing in at a ceremony at the Vidhana Soudha on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Thirteen newly elected legislators, including 12 who won on the BJP ticket, were administered oath here on Sunday by Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.

Those who took oath are S.T. Somashekar (Yeshwantpur), Bhyrati Basavaraj (K.R. Puram), K. Gopalaiah (Mahalakhmi Layout), Ramesh Jharkiholi (Gokak), Mahesh Kumathalli (Athani), Shrimanth Patil (Kagwad), B.R. Patil (Hirekerur), G. Arun Kumar (Ranebennur), B.S. Anand Singh (Vijayanagar), K. Sudhakar (Chickballapur), K.C. Narayana Gowda (K.R. Pet), and Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapur), all from the BJP, and Sharath Bacche Gowda, Independent, (Hoskote).

All the legislators took oath in Kannada. While Mr. Basavaraj and Mr. Somashekar took oath in the name of truth, Mr. B.C. Patil took oath in the name of Jagajyothi Basaveshwara. The rest took oath in the name of god. Incidentally, both Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Revenue Minister R. Ashok avoided Mr. Sharath Bacche Gowda, who defied the BJP and contested as an Independent.

On the occasion, the legislators were given a book on the Constitution and rules of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

