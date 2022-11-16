Student Police Cadet programme launched in Hassan

November 16, 2022 07:06 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Hassan

:

The Student Police Cadet (SPC) programme intended to spread awareness among schoolchildren about police administration and laws of the land will be implemented in 20 high schools of Hassan district, said Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar.

He spoke in Hassan after inaugurating the SPC in a programme. The SP said the programme was initiated in Kerala in 2006. It received appreciation nationwide and since then efforts were being made to introduce it in other States. “We will begin with training students in self-defence. The programme helps students get knowledge about policing, basic laws and leadership qualities”, he said.

Hassan had been one of the districts with a high number of child marriages. Similarly, many children undergo cases of sexual abuse. “If schoolchildren are familiar with the local police, they can bring such incidents to the notice of the police, who will take proper action. This initiative will help bring down crimes as well”, he said.

Deputy Director of Public Instructions K.S.Prakash, ASP H.N. Mithun, DySP Uday Bhaskar and others were present.