SPARSH: Ex-servicemen attend outreach programme in Mysuru

As part of its ongoing initiative towards the smooth implementation of ‘SPARSH’ - System for Pension Administration (Raksha), Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA), Bengaluru conducted an Outreach Programme in Kalamandir here on Wednesday. The purpose of the effort was the identification of defence and defence civilian pensioners who migrated to SPARSH, Life Certification of SPARSH pensioners, and speedy grievance redressal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 400 ex-servicemen of the three services attended the programme with their dependents and benefited from the outreach. PCDA Bengaluru was able to address several issues and grievances on the spot while the remaining cases had been recorded for detailed follow-up, a press release said here.

The outreach was supported by the Headquarters of Karnataka and Kerala Sub-Area, The Madras Engineer Group and Centre and Records Office, Madras Engineer Group, in coordination with the Zila Sainik Board, Mysuru district which laid the groundwork for successful conduct of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

SPARSH Help Desks had been established by the PCDA, Veterans Cell Karnataka and Kerala Sub-Area, Records Offices of the Madras Engineer Group, the Army Service Corps, Maratha Light Infantry and The Parachute Regiment at the event. Veterans also received assistance in ECHS and CSD matters through dedicated staff, the release added.

The programme was inaugurated by T. Rambabu, IDAS, PCDA Bengaluru, who explained the significance of SPARSH to the veterans and assured them of the fullest effort to absorb them effectively in the SPARSH ecosystem.

He also informed the gathering that such outreach programmes were the best medium for interacting closely with the veterans’ community and addressing their problems, and that this practice would continue till all SPARSH related issues of ex-servicemen were completely resolved.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.