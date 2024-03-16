Sparrow Festival at PFA on Sunday

March 16, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MYSURU

A Sparrow Festival will be held in the city on Sunday, March 17, 2024, to create awareness on conservation and to shore up the sparrow population and as part of World Sparrow Day that is held on March 20, every year.

The event is being conducted by People For Animals (PFA) and Kokila Ramesh Jain and the highlights are screening of sparrow conservation video clip, release of sparrow board game, display of various bird houses and feeders, do it yourself eco-friendly bird feeders, planting saplings and inauguration of water station for birds.

There will also be competition for children below the age of 18 years which includes creative decoration of the bird house which will be provided and poem writing on sparrow and nature, either in Kannada, Hindi or English.

The board game and bird houses will be on sale at discounted price, according to the organisers and the events will commence at 10 a.m. at PFA, Survey No.280, Roopa Nagar, Bogadi.