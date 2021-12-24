Sparks fly over NK development, UKP on last day of session

Cong. stages dharna, BJP accuses Opposition of playing politics

The last day of the Legislature session saw Opposition accusing the Government of ignoring interests of north Karnataka, especially the Upper Krishna Project (UKP), and a dharna by the Congress seeking more time to discuss the subject.

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, in his reply, accused the Congress attempting to play politics over the issue.

In the din created by sloganeering by the Congress members led by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah as they staged a dharna in the well, Mr. Karjol said: “We are ready for discussion and we will expose the Congress that is running away from real issues.”

Amidst COVID-19

The Minister said that even during COVID-19 that resulted in shrinking of the budget, the Government had continued to acquire land for rehabilitation and resettlement for the affected people. Besides ₹1,372 crore set aside for acquiring land, the Chief Minister hds ordered further release of ₹2,500 crore, he said.

“In all an estimated ₹5,848 crore is required to acquire 38,985 acres that will be submerged when the dam height is increased from 519.60 m to 522 m In the second phase when the dam height is increased from 522 m to 524.256 m, ₹5,487 crore is required to acquire 36,578 acres for which adequate provisions will be made in the next Budget,” he said, adding that of the revised estimate of ₹51,148 crore required for UKP-3, ₹13,320 crore had been spent so far, said the Minister. “The revised estimates and detailed project report had been submitted to the Central Water Commission,” he added.

Mr. Karjol said that in the last two years, ₹12,206 crore allocation had been made and ₹8,919 crore had been spent with special focus on UKP-3, of which ₹3,750 crore was spent.

Attention diversion

Earlier, Mr. Siddaramaiah argued that the Anti-conversion Bill was brought in by the BJP to divert the attention from the Government’s failure in north Karnataka.

“The Government miserably failed to implement the provisions of Article 371-J of the Constitution,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said, pointing out that the Government had failed to even constitute the Kalyana Karnataka Development Board.

House adjourned

When the Speaker asked Mr. Siddaramaiah to end his speech as the Government reply was awaited before the adjournment of the Assembly, the latter refused to do so and demanded he be allowed to speak for an hour more. An unrelenting Speaker then allowed BJP members to participate in the discussion, resulting in the Congress members staging the dharna in the well.

A barely audible Mr. Karjol replied in the din and soon the Speaker adjourned the House.