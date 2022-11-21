Spandana to stage ‘Maharatri’ at five places in Kalaburagi

November 21, 2022 10:50 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Spandana, a theatre group based at Sagar in Shivamogga district, has planned to stage Kuvempu’s Maharatri play at five places in Kalaburagi between next Friday and Sunday.

In a media note released on Monday, M.V. Pratibha, the group’s head, said that their group Kalaburagi tour would start with the first show at Harihar Auditorium in Gulbarga University at 1 p.m. on Friday followed by another show at 6.30 p.m. in Rangayana. Two shows are planned for the next day, one at 1 p.m. at V.G. Women’s College and the other at 6 p.m. at Buddh Vihar in Tajsultanpur on the outskirts of the city. The last show would be staged at 4 p.m. in Kalamandal near Annapurna Circle in Kalaburagi.

“Spandana has been conducting theatre activities and staging socially-oriented plays across the State for the last eighteen years. After rigorous practice and rehearsal for four months amid the heavy rains between June and September this year, we staged the first show of the play in Mysuru Dasara festivities. Inspired by the success of the Mysuru show and the positive response that the play received from the viewers, our team is now going to stage the play with more confidence,” Ms. Pratibha said in the media note appealing to theatre enthusiasts to watch the show.