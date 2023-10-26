Spandana stages Kuvempu’s Maharathri in Shivamogga

October 26, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Shivamogga

The artists of Spandana, a theatre troupe in Sagar, staged Kuvempu’s play Maharathri at DVS College in Shivamogga on Thursday.

The play narrates the night when Siddhartha leaves the palace to lead the life of an ascetic. Kuvempu, the playwright, calls it Maharathri, the epic night.

M.V. Prathibha, the founder of Spandana, has directed the play. So far, it has seen 27 shows in Shivamogga district and other places. As the play is part of the syllabus for degree students, the troupe has staged the play in many colleges.

Spoorthi Y.H., Sanjeev Kumar M.V., Neha A., Swathi Y., and Karthik K. played the characters. They did justice to the roles they were assigned. Kolae Rudrappa Gowda, president of the DVS Institute, Savithri S.K., head of the Department of Kannada, and others were present.

Spandana, the troupe, has been active since 2005. So far, it has staged 68 plays that have seen more than 250 shows.

