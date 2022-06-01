Spandana Kalaburagi to redress people’s grievances

Deputy Commissioner directs officials to resolve issues within stipulated time

Deputy Commissioner directs officials to resolve issues within stipulated time

The Kalaburagi district administration and the city corporation organised Spandana Kalaburagi programme here on the Deputy Commissioner’s office premises on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar directed officials concerned to ensure that complaints/grievances submitted by the public during Spandana Kalaburagi are resolved within the stipulated time.

Mr. Gurukar, along with district heads of various departments, heard grievances of various people and tried to address a few issues on the spot. He said that action will be taken on genuine complaints immediately and urged citizens to make use of Spandana Kalaburagi.

The programme featured 24 stalls put up by various State Government departments highlighting schemes and programmes. The stalls displayed by the city corporation and the Agriculture and Horticulture departments received good response.

Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav flagged off Krishi Sanjeevini vehicles on the occasion. He said that mobile labs will reach taluk headquarters and hoblis to test soil and suggest remedies to farmers for pest control. He called upon farmers to benefit from agriculture schemes introduced by the Modi-led government at Centre.

Mr. Jadhav lauded the tireless and dedicated services of Mr. Gurukar and appreciated him for organising Spandana Kalaburagi to expedite the disposal of complaints.

Chairman of Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Rajkumar Patil Telkur hailed the gesture and appreciated the initiatives taken up by Mr. Gurukar.

Citing a couple of incidents, he said that the Deputy Commissioner addressed the matter immediately after receiving grievances and delivered justice to victims within hours.