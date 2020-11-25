‘Spandana’ initiative to take-off in Mysuru from today

The idea is to go closer to the people and address their grievance without making them visit taluk or district office

The Mysuru district administration is launching a new initiative called Spandana for addressing the public grievances at select places in the district in an attempt to take the administration closer to the people and reduce ther visits to either the taluk or district offices for the same.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri will be receiving the grievances from the public at Spandana which will be held mostly in taluk headquarters. People from rural areas having any grievance can get them settled at Spandana in their respective taluks instead of visiting Mysuru for the same.

Efforts will be made to address the grievance on the spot in case of a provision or the application would be received in ‘Spandana format’ for addressing it within the prescribed time limit.

At the Spandana meets, which will be presided over by the deputy commissioner, all district and taluk-level officers will be present.

A provision has been made for the public to upload their grievance in Spandana software visiting the website of the Mysuru district administration – www.mysore.nic.in

The public can make use of the facility to find a solution to their grievance, the deputy commissioner said in a note here.

All grievances would be brought to the notice of the respective department officials and steps would be taken to address them at the Spandana meets held once a month. The applicant would also be informed on the same.

All grievances would be looked into by the deputy commissioner and a solution would be found within the legal framework.

The initiative is modelled on a similar programme launched in Hassan when Ms. Sindhuri was the deputy commissioner there. Spandana had become successful in Hassan, the note said.

The deputy commissioner has appealed to the public to make the programme successful by supporting the initiative in Mysuru district.

The first Spandana meet will be held at Ambedkar Bhavan in Nanjangud and T. Narsipur on Thursday at 10.30 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. respectively.

The programme on November 27 will be held at Gungral Chatra in Mysuru taluk at 10.30 a.m. and Shikshakara Bhavan in K.R. Nagar at 2.:30 p.m.

Likewise, on November 30, Spandana meet will take place at Ambedkar Bhavan in Hunsur at 10.30 a.m. and Suvarna Soudha in Periyapatna at 2.30 p.m. In H.D. Kote, the programme will be held on December 1 at Ambedkar Bhavan at 10.30 a.m.