ADVERTISEMENT

Space scientist calls upon students to beome agents of change

July 22, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Shankaraghatta (Shivamogga)

Dr. Suresh B.N., Chancellor of Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, delivers convocation address at Shankaraghatta, Kuvempu University campus

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot presented honorary doctorates during the 33rd convocation of Kuvempu University at Shankaraghatta near Shivamogga on Saturday, July 22. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dr. Suresh B.N., Chancellor of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology in Thiruvanthapuram, has called upon students to become agents of change in a world facing many conflicts and turmoil.

Delivering the convocation address at the 33rd convocation of Kuvempu University at Shankaraghatta, Mr. Suresh said, “We are at the defining moment of our history. Times are critical, and challenges are great and urgent. The youth has to play the role of agents of change,” he said.

India, he said, has registered achievements in different sectors in the last 75 years. The intensive research in agriculture, led by Dr. M.S. Swaminathan, resulted in green revolution, producing food grains sufficient for the country’s population. In the IT sector, India is the world leader. Similarly, achievements in the space sector, including the recent Chandrayana-3, have placed India among the advanced nations. “India has witnessed the establishment of state-of-the-art nuclear power stations and the development of nuclear weapon capabilities. Undoubtedly, these are all fabulous growths recorded by the country, which all of us should feel proud of,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, he said that those moving out of institutions with degrees should strive hard in their own way to develop solutions for many of the societal problems related to sustainable development, waste disposal, environmental protection, renewable energy, and climate change.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also chancellor of the university, presided over the convocation. He conferred honorary doctorates on A. Sadananda Shetty of Udupi, Pandit Rajaguru Guruswamy Kalikeri of Vijayapura and M. Chandrappa, BJP MLA.

The governor also presented medals and rank certificates to meritorious students. Vice Chancellor Prof. B.P. Veerabhadrappa and others were present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US