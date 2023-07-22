Space scientist calls upon students to beome agents of change

July 22, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Shankaraghatta (Shivamogga)

Dr. Suresh B.N., Chancellor of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology in Thiruvanthapuram, has called upon students to become agents of change in a world facing many conflicts and turmoil.

Delivering the convocation address at the 33rd convocation of Kuvempu University at Shankaraghatta, Mr. Suresh said, “We are at the defining moment of our history. Times are critical, and challenges are great and urgent. The youth has to play the role of agents of change,” he said.

India, he said, has registered achievements in different sectors in the last 75 years. The intensive research in agriculture, led by Dr. M.S. Swaminathan, resulted in green revolution, producing food grains sufficient for the country’s population. In the IT sector, India is the world leader. Similarly, achievements in the space sector, including the recent Chandrayana-3, have placed India among the advanced nations. “India has witnessed the establishment of state-of-the-art nuclear power stations and the development of nuclear weapon capabilities. Undoubtedly, these are all fabulous growths recorded by the country, which all of us should feel proud of,” he said.

Further, he said that those moving out of institutions with degrees should strive hard in their own way to develop solutions for many of the societal problems related to sustainable development, waste disposal, environmental protection, renewable energy, and climate change.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also chancellor of the university, presided over the convocation. He conferred honorary doctorates on A. Sadananda Shetty of Udupi, Pandit Rajaguru Guruswamy Kalikeri of Vijayapura and M. Chandrappa, BJP MLA.

The governor also presented medals and rank certificates to meritorious students. Vice Chancellor Prof. B.P. Veerabhadrappa and others were present on the occasion.

