Space science roadmap formulation meeting held in Bengaluru

May 02, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

ISRO Chairman S. Somnath contextualises the meeting’s objectives and outlines the anticipated outcomes, which aimed to formulate the nation’s space science roadmap with inputs from eminent scientists

The Hindu Bureau

A Space Science Roadmap Formulation (SSRF) meeting was held in Bengaluru recently. It drew over 200 scientists from various research centres and universities nationwide.

According to ISRO, six distinct space science themes were deliberated during the meeting which include astronomy and astrophysics and exoplanets, cosmology and gravitation, astrobiology, astrochemistry and space biology, heliophysics and space weather, solar system exploration and near-Earth space exploration.

ISRO Chairman S. Somnath contextualised the meeting’s objectives and outlined the anticipated outcomes, which aimed to formulate the nation’s space science roadmap with inputs from eminent scientists.

Experts from research institutes across the country delivered plenary talks on open scientific issues and global trends within the six themes. Subsequently, splinter groups engaged in focused discussions with domain experts to identify significant scientific problems for exploration in the near (2030), mid (2031-2035), and long (2035-2045) terms.

ISRO said that the response to this initiative was highly positive and suggestions were made for splinter group members to identify scientific overlaps and enhance the capacity dedicated to the space science program to ensure its sustainability.

A.S. Kiran Kumar, Chairperson of the APEX Science Board (ASB) of ISRO, and URSC Director M. Sankaran emphasised the importance of involving youth in these programmes and prioritising national goals as a community, ultimately positioning India at the forefront of space science research and exploration.

