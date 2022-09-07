Space programme has been a game changer for India: Kiran Kumar

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Space Commission A.S. Kiran Kumar has said that the astounding progress made in the field of space science has been a game changer for India and it has made India self-reliant in the field of communication and forecast of natural disasters such as cyclones well in advance.

Delivering the third convocation address of the Sharnbasva University after accepting the honorary doctorate conferred on him by the university at the Basavarajappa Appa Memorial Hall here on Wednesday, Dr Kiran Kumar recalled the days when the Indian space programme was in a nascent stage with only four metropolitan cities having telecast facilities. Now, the country is marching forward with the launch of a number of satellites and every nook and corner is covered by television and mobile networks. There has been a revolution in the field of communication changing the lives of the people.

He said that the advances made in the field of Artificial Intelligence and other emerging areas of technical education have improved intellectual capacities of students and this needs to be fully harnessed for the development of the country.

Dr Kiran Kumar said that the rapid advancements made in science and technology applications have been transforming economies and societies. In other words, technology has been a key driver of economic growth and it has been transforming societies.

Eighth Peethadhipathi of Sharnbasveshwar Samsthan and Chancellor of Sharnbasva University Dr Sharnbaswappa Appa, Chairperson of the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Dr Dakshayini S. Appa and others were present.