Space enthusiasts watch Chandrayaan 3 launch at planetarium in Bengaluru  

July 14, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium organised a live telecast of the launch of the Chandrayaan 3 on Friday (July 14).

B.R. Guruprasad, Science Communicator, briefed the gathering about various components in the LVM 3-M4 spacecraft and explained how it works. He said India would be the fourth country to land its spacecraft on the Moon’s surface, after the United States, the Soviet Union and China. The rover is expected to land on the Moon on August 23.

Many space enthusiasts around the city, including students, had gathered at the planetarium to watch the launch.

“It was my first time watching the launch of a rocket, and the anticipation was nerve-wracking. Seeing the launch in real time was an amazing feeling, and it was a proud moment for all of us,” said Ashish, a student at the planetarium.

There was also an exhibition at the planetarium giving more information about the Moon mission. It also had a life-size structure of the propulsion module and the rover. Various exhibition elements were created with the help of pictures taken by Chandrayaan 1.