Space Day lecture in Mysuru today on Indian Space programme

Updated - August 22, 2024 07:26 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 07:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

National Space Day is being celebrated across India on August 23 to commemorate the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon last year. As a part of this, the Cosmology Education and Research Training Center (COSMOS) project of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics is organising a special lecture in collaboration with the University of Mysore on Friday at 11 a.m.

Mr Jayasimha P from ISRO, who is the Program Director of GSAT – 22, 23, and 24, will deliver a special lecture on “The Journey of Indian Space Programme”, or “Bharata Bahyakasha Yojanegalu Nadedu Banda Daari”, in Kannada at Vijnana Bhavan, Manasagangotri here.

The lecture is for the general public. School and college students are specially invited to be part of this exciting programme. Schools/colleges who would like to send their students as a larger group can inform the organisers ahead of time. The program is open to everyone and has no admission fee. 

For further information, contact N. Amoghavarsha at +91-6362159474 or cosmos.epoc@iiap.res.in

