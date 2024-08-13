Space Day: Fiction writing on August 16

National Space Day is being celebrated across India on August 23 to commemorate the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon in 2023. As a part of this, the Cosmology Education and Research Training Center (COSMOS) project of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics is organising a Science Fiction Writing Competition in Kannada in collaboration with the University of Mysore on August 16.

Anyone who is between 18-35 years of age is welcome to participate in this contest. They will have to come to Vijnana Bhavan, Manasagangotri, Mysuru on August 16. The three possible topics along with rules and regulations are mentioned in the link at https://bit.ly/cosmosfiction. The participants can register for the contest at 3 p.m. and will be given time to write their entry stories at the venue from 3.30p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

They can prepare ahead of time to write a story on any one of the three topics that we have listed on the website. The entries will be evaluated by a committee and the winners will be awarded prizes at the National Space Day event on August 23 at the same venue. There are no registration fees for this competition.

For further information, contact N. Amoghavarsha at +91-6362159474 or cosmos.epoc@iiap.res.in