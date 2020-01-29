Space-based rural assets database gets an update

An updated version of a satellite imagery based database of rural natural resources, called SISDP, will be the backbone of planning and decision-making of the 2.5 lakh panchayats, according to its main stakeholders from the Departments of Space and Panchayat Raj.

The new version of the SISDP Update — short for Space-based Information Support for Decentralised Planning — uses high-resolution data from recent earth observation satellites and offers detailed information to panchayats about their key assets.

Union Minister of State for Space and Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh on Tuesday inaugurated a multi-department SISDP workshop organised by ISRO. He also launched an upgraded geo-imaging web portal, Bhuvan Panchayat V3, for the use of sarpanches and rural stakeholders.

Lauding the contribution of satellite data in key developmental activities of various Ministries, Dr. Singh said, “ISRO, the Department of Space and space technology of India are going to be an essential tool in the making of [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi’s new India.”

For the first time, thematic maps

ISRO Chairman K. Sivan said the thematic maps of 1:10,000 scale have been generated for the first time based on high-resolution data given by ISRO’s new earth observation satellites.

Shantanu Choudhury, Director, ISRO National Remote Sensing Centre which is the national repository of earth imageries, said thanks to these geo-tagged databases of various assets, “Now it is possible [for rural planners] to plan and locate a healthcare unit, water harvesting, rural communication network even as they sit in panchayat offices.”

Apart from supporting 100 geophysical apps of various Ministries, 279 rural assets or natural resources have been geo-tagged and are being integrated into the database, according to Uday Raj, SISDP Project Director, NRSC.

MoPR Secretary Sunil Kumar said villages can now prioritise their facilities from schools to fertilizers and ATMs and even track the attendance of teachers. “We are trying to evaluate the carrying capacity of natural resources and evolving a gram panchayat index.”

The SISDP was launched in 2011 and its first phase of making databases was completed in 2017. The new phase will evolve products.