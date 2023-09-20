Space and astronomy laboratories to be inaugurated in two govt. schools in Dharwad district

September 20, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Two space and astronomy laboratories, which will act as nodal centres for nearby schools, will be inaugurated in two government schools of Dharwad district.

Space E Schoylar and Himalayan Space Centre have set up these two laboratories.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday, founder-president of Space E Schoylar Shreedevi Roogi and co-founder and vice-president of Himalayan Space Centre Veeresh Patil said that the two laboratories have been set up at the Government High School located adjacent to RN Shetty Stadium in Dharwad and the Government High School at Kiresur in Hubballi taluk, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the space lab in the Dharwad school will be inaugurated on Friday, the other one, at Kiresur, will be inaugurated on Saturday.

Ms. Roogi said that the laboratories will have telescope and other instruments to watch celestial bodies and understand the sky better. Students will also get an opportunity to study space models related to their syllabus, she said.

Space E Schoylar is a non-government organisation which focuses on creating awareness on space-related subjects among government school students. “Special programmes have been designed to promote the concept, Girls in Space, as well as rural-based students with extensive practicals-based theory classes for students to pursue a career in space,” she said.

Mr. Patil said that private participation in the country’s space programme with the approval of Indian Space Policy-2023 will give a boost to Indian space technology ecosystem.

Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi are expected to participate in the inaugural programmes of these space laboratories.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.