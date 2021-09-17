SP tells police to make new beat system successful

MYSURU

17 September 2021 18:48 IST

Weekly parade reintroduced in Mysuru; pandemic had led to its suspension

Superintendent of Police R. Chetan on Friday said a new police beat system has been introduced in Mysuru district and added that the onus is on the constables to make it effective.

Addressing the police personnel after reintroducing the weekly police parade that was suspended since last one-and-a- half years in view of COVID-19, at the DAR grounds here, he said the success of the beat system largely depends on the policemen entrusted with the job.

Villages falling under the various police station limits had been divided among constables and head constables who will be holding responsibilities of their beat as per the new system. As part of the ‘Jana Snehi’ police initiative, the police personnel will remain on the beat for at least a year.

The system helps the policemen to reach out to the public and realise what the society expects from them, he said.

The constable is allocated a village coming under his or her station limits. “This is a matter of pride as the constable will have the onus of eradicating illegal and immoral activities in the respective village.”

They should strive for establishing “people-friendly” policing, be friendly with the public, and establish good relations with them.

“Behave responsibly and properly with those coming to the stations with their grievances and problems, especially the poor. Their complaints must be addressed on priority. It is possible for us to provide good service to the public only when the entire force works as a team.”

The SP complimented the police for their selfless service during the pandemic situation and said they worked without even caring for their lives.

In the weekly parade, more than 250 policemen, including 30 officers, took part.

Police personnel appointed on specific village beats will have to handle other responsibilities such as holding enquiries on petitions, issuing warrants and summons, collecting information on unlawful activities, gun licences, and crime detection. Besides holding meetings to ensure peace in villages, they will also have the responsibilities of addressing some grievances.